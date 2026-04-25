Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend’s 5-year-old boy

Police in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting the 5-year-old son of his girlfriend.

According to police, Taiga Horiuchi is accused of assaulting the boy at a restaurant shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. Police said he grabbed the boy by his chin and head, then tightly pinched his nose.

A witness in the restaurant called 110 and said that "a man is being violent towards a child."

At the time, the boy's mother was also present. Police said they are questioning her about whether Horiuchi has assaulted her son before.

© Japan Today