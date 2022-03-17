Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter

4 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter at their apartment.

According to police, Kenta Shinro kicked the girl in the stomach at around 1 p.m. on Feb 2, causing internal bleeding, Fuji TV reported. The girl’s mother was at work at the time. When she returned home, her daughter said there was blood in her urine and she was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered kidney damage.

Police said the girl’s mother consulted with them and after an investigation, Shinro was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Shinro has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got irritated after the girl wet herself.

The girl had been at home because her school was closed due to the coronavirus. She has since been discharged from hospital.

What a nasty person.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Kenta Shinro kicked the girl in the stomach at around 1 p.m. on Feb 2, causing internal bleeding

Another wanker.....he deserves a good few kicks to his stomach and more too, so he knows how it feels. Kicking a little girl...basta#$.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Man arrested...

No. Not quite. This should read "Individual arrested" as no real man kicks a 8 year old in the stomach.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Way to go dude, the girlfriend working while you sit at home wanking. Is it too much trouble to watch a 8 year old while her mom is providing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

