Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter

Police in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter at their apartment.

According to police, Kenta Shinro kicked the girl in the stomach at around 1 p.m. on Feb 2, causing internal bleeding, Fuji TV reported. The girl’s mother was at work at the time. When she returned home, her daughter said there was blood in her urine and she was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered kidney damage.

Police said the girl’s mother consulted with them and after an investigation, Shinro was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Shinro has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got irritated after the girl wet herself.

The girl had been at home because her school was closed due to the coronavirus. She has since been discharged from hospital.

