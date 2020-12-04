Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend’s elementary school age son

Police in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting the elementary school age son of his girlfriend with whom he lives.

According to police, Takashi Fujioka, a construction worker, has admitted to the charge. Police said Fujioka beat the boy when they were home alone at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy suffered bruises around his left eye.

On Nov 25, a hotline for reporting child abuse received a call about the boy from someone who knows him, and he was taken into protective custody.

Fujioka, who was arrested on Thursday, is suspected of beating the boy on other occasions, police said, adding they are also questioning the boy's mother about her son's abuse.

