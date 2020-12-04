Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend’s elementary school age son

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting the elementary school age son of his girlfriend with whom he lives.

According to police, Takashi Fujioka, a construction worker, has admitted to the charge. Police said Fujioka beat the boy when they were home alone at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy suffered bruises around his left eye.

On Nov 25, a hotline for reporting child abuse received a call about the boy from someone who knows him, and he was taken into protective custody.

Fujioka, who was arrested on Thursday, is suspected of beating the boy on other occasions, police said, adding they are also questioning the boy's mother about her son's abuse.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog