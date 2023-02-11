Man arrested for assaulting man who dropped litter outside train station

Police in Munataka, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a man in his 30s after he dropped litter on the ground outside a train station on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. outside JR Akama Station. Local media reported that the suspect, Seiichiro Hiraki, who works for the Fukuoka Prefecture office of the transport ministry’s Light Motor Vehicle Inspection Organization, is accused of punching the man in the stomach after reprimanding him for dropping litter on the ground while they were waiting in line for a taxi.

Witnesses said the two men started arguing and Hiraki punched the younger man in the stomach and started to walk away but the victim went after him and held him until police were called to the scene.

Police said Hiraki, who was drunk when apprehended, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he can’t remember what he did.

© Japan Today