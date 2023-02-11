Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting man who dropped litter outside train station

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Munataka, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a man in his 30s after he dropped litter on the ground outside a train station on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. outside JR Akama Station. Local media reported that the suspect, Seiichiro Hiraki, who works for the Fukuoka Prefecture office of the transport ministry’s Light Motor Vehicle Inspection Organization, is accused of punching the man in the stomach after reprimanding him for dropping litter on the ground while they were waiting in line for a taxi.

Witnesses said the two men started arguing and Hiraki punched the younger man in the stomach and started to walk away but the victim went after him and held him until police were called to the scene.

Police said Hiraki, who was drunk when apprehended, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he can’t remember what he did.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

This is why alcohol is such a rubbish drug.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

He doesn’t remember isn’t that enough?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo