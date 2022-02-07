Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting mother, 6-year-old son on street

CHIBA

Police in Matsuda, Chiba Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting a 31-year-old woman and her six-year-old son as they walked along a street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Fuji TV reported that the woman and her son were on a sidewalk when the man walked up behind them quickly and said they were in the way and to move aside.

The man then beat the woman about the head and kicked her son in the face.

About 90 minutes later, he turned himself in at a police box. Police said he has been rambling incomprehensibly and that a check on him showed that he had a history of mental illness.

Police said the mother and son sustained some bruises but were otherwise not seriously injured.

