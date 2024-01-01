Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for assaulting mother after she intervened in fight with his wife

HAKODATE

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his mother who is in her 70s on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at the man’s home at around 9:30 p.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the man, a company employee, had been drinking heavily before the incident and had started quarreling with his wife. 

The wife contacted her husband’s mother and asked her to help. When she came over to the apartment, her son grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her to the floor, telling her not to interfere.

The man’s wife contacted police who rushed to the apartment and arrested the man on the spot. 

Police quoted the man, who was heavily intoxicated, as saying he doesn’t remember what he did to his mother.

What a poor excuse for a man, picking on his 70 year old mum

0 ( +0 / -0 )

