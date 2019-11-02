Man arrested for assaulting passerby who warned him about smoking outside station

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 63-year-old pedestrian who had warned him to stop smoking in a non-smoking area outside JR Kashiwa Station.

In the incident, which occurred at around 1 p.m. on Oct 20, the pedestrian twice warned the smoker who just exited the station, Fuji TV reported. The two argued and then the man punched the pedestrian in the face, breaking his nose.

Police said they identified the assailant, Takeshi Fukuhara, through an analysis of surveillance camera footage which showed him smoking in the station as he walked out.

Police said Fukuhara's only comment so far has been: “I have nothing to say about it.”

