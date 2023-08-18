Man arrested for assaulting police officer at Koshien high school baseball tournament

Police in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting a 25-year-old police officer and obstructing police in the performance of their duty.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. Thursday at Hanshin Koshien Stadium during a summer high school baseball championship game, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the suspect, who was supporting one team, got into an argument with a man supporting the opposing team. The police officer was patrolling the stands and when he tried to break up the argument, the man punched him in the face.

Police said the suspect was drunk when arrested and that he has denied the allegation.

