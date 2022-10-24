Man arrested for assaulting police officer while attempting to steal gun at Shibuya koban

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault and attempted robbery after he tried to steal a police officer’s gun in a koban (police box) at Shibuya Station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday at the koban in front of Shibuya Station, Kyodo News reported. The police officer was alone in the koban at the time.

The suspect grabbed the officer’s neck and threatened him with a pair of scissors. He then tried to steal the gun from the officer’s holster.

The officer, who is in his 20s, suffered minor injuries to his forehead while fighting off the suspect. Police quoted the suspect, of unknown address, as saying “I intended to kill myself with the gun.”

Police said the man came from Hyogo Prefecture to the Kanto region about two weeks ago.

© Japan Today