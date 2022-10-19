Man arrested for assaulting pub owner in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he punched a pub owner in the Susukino nightlight district.

According to Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp, the man, who was drunk when he was arrested, visited the pub with several men and women. At around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, he reportedly punched the 53-year-old pub owner in the face. An employee called 110.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect on the spot. The owner reportedly suffered a cut lip and bruised jaw.

Police quoted witnesses as saying the man became enraged by a pub employee’s behavior and got into argument with the owner.

Police said the suspect has remained silent during police questioning.

