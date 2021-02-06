Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting, robbing Uber Eats deliverer

TOKYO

Police in Higashi-Murayama, Tokyo, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting and robbing an Uber Eats deliverer last month.

Police said Tomoyuki Minagawa intercepted an Uber Eats deliverer, a man in his 40s, on a street at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan 26, Fuji TV reported. Police said Minagawa demanded the man hand over his money or he would kill him. He took 3,000 yen from the man, beat him several times about the head and face and then fled.

About 10 minutes later, Minagawa stole a briefcase from a company employee as he was walking home, police said.

Minagawa, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, was arrested on Friday. Police said he has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying that he had lost his job and desperately needed money.

he had lost his job and desperately needed money.

He's never heard of unemployment benefits? I hope he spent that 3,000 yen well, like on food. This is the kind of news story you read while in third world countries.

Not that I would necessarily expect this level of detail from a "Crime" article, but was there a weapon involved?

More and more people will lose jobs because many businesses have to close because of the pandemic panic.

Crimes will rise!

This is just the beginning. People get depressed, frustrated, dont know how to pay life expenses, rent and food, DV will rise...and so on.

