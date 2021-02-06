Man arrested for assaulting, robbing Uber Eats deliverer

Police in Higashi-Murayama, Tokyo, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting and robbing an Uber Eats deliverer last month.

Police said Tomoyuki Minagawa intercepted an Uber Eats deliverer, a man in his 40s, on a street at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan 26, Fuji TV reported. Police said Minagawa demanded the man hand over his money or he would kill him. He took 3,000 yen from the man, beat him several times about the head and face and then fled.

About 10 minutes later, Minagawa stole a briefcase from a company employee as he was walking home, police said.

Minagawa, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, was arrested on Friday. Police said he has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying that he had lost his job and desperately needed money.

