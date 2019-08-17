Man arrested for assaulting, robbing woman on her way home

Police in Tokyo said Saturday they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting and robbing a woman in her 30s as she walked home on Aug 4.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in Hatsudai, Shibuya Ward. The suspect, Koji Shiokawa, a company employee, is accused of coming up behind the woman as she walked home, putting his hand over her mouth, pulling her to the ground and stealing her shoulder bag. The woman hit the ground heavily and was seriously injured, police said, adding that one of her teeth was knocked out by the impact

Police said Shiokawa, who was identified from street surveillance camera footage, followed the woman from the station and attacked her as she passed by a narrow alley. Police said Shiokawa has remained silent since his arrest of Friday.

