Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting, robbing woman on her way home

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Saturday they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting and robbing a woman in her 30s as she walked home on Aug 4.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in Hatsudai, Shibuya Ward. The suspect, Koji Shiokawa, a company employee, is accused of coming up behind the woman as she walked home, putting his hand over her mouth, pulling her to the ground and stealing her shoulder bag. The woman hit the ground heavily and was seriously injured, police said, adding that one of her teeth was knocked out by the impact

Police said Shiokawa, who was identified from street surveillance camera footage, followed the woman from the station and attacked her as she passed by a narrow alley. Police said Shiokawa has remained silent since his arrest of Friday.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Mother-Daughter Getaway to the Mountains of Nagano

Savvy Tokyo

How to Bargain in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog