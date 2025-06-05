 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting subway driver on platform at station in Kobe

0 Comments
KOBE

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a subway driver by punching him in the face.

The incident occurred at around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at Sannomiya Station on the Kobe Municipal Subway line, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Haruhiko Yamada, who is a self-employed IT consultant, is accused of punching the 47-year-old driver in the face on the platform. A commuter who witnessed the incident called 110.

Yamada had left the station, but at around 4:55 p.m., police officers found him on the street about 350 meters away.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor facial injuries.

Police said Yamada has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no reason.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the assault.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog