Man arrested for assaulting subway driver on platform at station in Kobe

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a subway driver by punching him in the face.

The incident occurred at around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at Sannomiya Station on the Kobe Municipal Subway line, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Haruhiko Yamada, who is a self-employed IT consultant, is accused of punching the 47-year-old driver in the face on the platform. A commuter who witnessed the incident called 110.

Yamada had left the station, but at around 4:55 p.m., police officers found him on the street about 350 meters away.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor facial injuries.

Police said Yamada has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no reason.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the assault.

