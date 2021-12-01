Man arrested for assaulting taxi driver after refusing to pay fare

Police in Akiruno, Tokyo, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver after he refused to pay the fare.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Sept 13, Sankei Shimbun reported. Shigehiro Sakamaki, a newspaper deliveryman, is accused of refusing to pay the 4,200-yen fare from Hachioji Station and then punching the 59-year-old driver in the face and stomach several times before running away.

The driver suffered a broken rib, police said.

Police said Sakamaki, who was arrested on Wednesday, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and has no recollection of the incident.

