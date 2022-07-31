Man arrested for assaulting taxi driver after refusing to pay fare

Police in Takahama, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of assaulting a 63-year-old taxi driver.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Tokai TV reported. The suspect got into the taxi outside Nagoya Station at 1:30 a.m. and asked to be taken to Anjo city, also in Aichi Prefecture.

On the way, the driver said the passenger, who appeared to be drunk, changed his mind and told the driver to take him to Takahama. When they arrived, the driver asked for the 14,860 yen fare.

However, the man refused to pay and got out of the taxi. When the driver also got out, the man punched him in the face and back, kicked him in the buttocks and then ran away.

The driver called 110 and police found the man walking unsteadily about 500 meters away.

© Japan Today