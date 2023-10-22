Man arrested for assaulting taxi driver and fleeing scene without paying fare

Police in Osaka have arrested a 24-year-old Icelandic national on suspicion of assaulting a 59-year-old taxi driver after he refused to pay the fare.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct 17, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect got into the taxi in Kita Ward but did not pay the fare of around 3,000 yen when he arrived at his destination.

When he got out of the taxi, the driver also got out and was punched several times in the face by the man who ran away.

Police said the suspect was identified after police reviewed footage from security cameras in the area and another taxi’s drive recorder. Police said that since his arrest on Saturday, the man has remained silent.

The driver suffered facial injuries requiring about one week to heal, police said.

