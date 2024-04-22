 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting taxi driver, not paying fare

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver and refusing to pay the fare.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Sankei Shimbun reported that Yusuke Mizuochi, a company employee, is accused of punching the driver in the face and refusing to pay the 1,000 yen fare.

Police said Mizuochi, who was intoxicated when arrested, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I don't know. My memory isn't clear.”

Police said Mizuochi apparently got angry when the driver stopped the taxi along the way to ask for directions. After assaulting the driver, he got out of the taxi and walked away.

The driver called 110 and Mizuochi was detained in the area. Police said the driver sustained several bruises to his face.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo