Man arrested for assaulting taxi driver, not paying fare

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver and refusing to pay the fare.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Sankei Shimbun reported that Yusuke Mizuochi, a company employee, is accused of punching the driver in the face and refusing to pay the 1,000 yen fare.

Police said Mizuochi, who was intoxicated when arrested, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I don't know. My memory isn't clear.”

Police said Mizuochi apparently got angry when the driver stopped the taxi along the way to ask for directions. After assaulting the driver, he got out of the taxi and walked away.

The driver called 110 and Mizuochi was detained in the area. Police said the driver sustained several bruises to his face.

