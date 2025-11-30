Man arrested for assaulting taxi driver with hammer and stealing vehicle

Police in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assault and robbery after he hit a 64-year-old taxi driver with a hammer and then stole the vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Seiichi Otsubo asked the driver to stop the taxi he was riding in. He hit the driver on the head with a hammer. When the injured driver got out of the taxi, Otsubo got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Police said the taxi driver suffered injuries including a head contusion but was able to call 110.

Police found the taxi in a parking lot about three kilometers away, and arrested Otsubo, who was inside the vehicle, on suspicion of robbery and assault.

Police said Otsubo has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I did it because I wanted money."

