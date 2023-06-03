Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting teenage girl on street in Hokkaido

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Wakkanai, Hokkaido, have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting a teenage girl on a street by shoving her to the ground.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. Friday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The girl told police that a man she didn’t know approached her, grabbed her by the cheeks and then pushed her to the ground. He then ran away.

A witness called police and the man was arrested after being spotted walking in the vicinity on Friday night. Police said he was identified from street surveillance camera footage.

Police said the man told them he did nothing and that he has remained silent since his arrest, refusing to give his name, age, address and occupation. Police said he had no means of identification on him.

