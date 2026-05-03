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Man arrested for assaulting teenage son of girlfriend

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KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting the teenage son of his girlfriend.

Police said the man, who is a construction worker, is accused of assaulting the boy on a street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, by grabbing him by the collar and hitting him in the face, NTV reported.

The boy sustained minor injuries, including abrasions to his lips and neck.

The boy’s mother called 110 and said her boyfriend had started hitting her son after an argument. Police said the man admitted he might have gotten violent toward the boy.

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