Man arrested for assaulting two elementary school-aged sons

Police in Akabira City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assault for allegedly beating his two elementary school sons, both under the age of 10.

The man is suspected of assaulting the boys at their home between 7 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. on March 23, pulling their ears and repeatedly punching them in the face, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, one son had a subcutaneous hemorrhage in his left ear, and the other had an abrasion on his left cheek. The incident came to light the same day when the elementary school reported it to a child welfare center.

The man, who was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, has admitted tot he charge, police said.

© Japan Today