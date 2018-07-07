Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting two people at Akihabara Station in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police said Saturday they have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he beat up a man and a woman on the platform at JR Akihabara Station in Tokyo in May.

According to police, Yasunobu Kawano, a temp worker from Tokyo’s Kita Ward, is accused of injuring a 23-year-old woman and her 60-year-old male colleague—both whom he has never met—after they exited the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line at Akihabara Station. Police said Kawano punched them in the face, breaking the woman’s teeth and fracturing the man’s jaw.

Footage from surveillance cameras showed the incident. Kawano was aboard the same train as his unsuspecting victims, and he was seen fleeing the scene after attacking them.

Police said Kawano has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “On the train, I made eye contact with the two of them and they were laughing. I thought they were laughing at me, so I lost my temper and hit them.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

And yet another violent incident, a random attack in public. Things are a changing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Otaue Rice Planting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo