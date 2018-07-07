Man arrested for assaulting two people at Akihabara Station in Tokyo

Police said Saturday they have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he beat up a man and a woman on the platform at JR Akihabara Station in Tokyo in May.

According to police, Yasunobu Kawano, a temp worker from Tokyo’s Kita Ward, is accused of injuring a 23-year-old woman and her 60-year-old male colleague—both whom he has never met—after they exited the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line at Akihabara Station. Police said Kawano punched them in the face, breaking the woman’s teeth and fracturing the man’s jaw.

Footage from surveillance cameras showed the incident. Kawano was aboard the same train as his unsuspecting victims, and he was seen fleeing the scene after attacking them.

Police said Kawano has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “On the train, I made eye contact with the two of them and they were laughing. I thought they were laughing at me, so I lost my temper and hit them.”

