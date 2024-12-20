 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting wife after argument over pajamas in washing machine

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife after they got into an argument over her putting his pajamas in the washing machine.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at the couple’s home in Chuo Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The man is accused of grabbing his wife, who is in her 50s, by the neck and pulling her down to the floor.

After the assault, the woman called police and said her husband was being violent toward her.

According to the police, the man became angry when he and his wife argued over his pajamas being in the washing machine and not yet ready for him to put on.

Police said they have been previously been consulted by the woman about domestic violence by her husband.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog