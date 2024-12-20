Man arrested for assaulting wife after argument over pajamas in washing machine

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife after they got into an argument over her putting his pajamas in the washing machine.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at the couple’s home in Chuo Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The man is accused of grabbing his wife, who is in her 50s, by the neck and pulling her down to the floor.

After the assault, the woman called police and said her husband was being violent toward her.

According to the police, the man became angry when he and his wife argued over his pajamas being in the washing machine and not yet ready for him to put on.

Police said they have been previously been consulted by the woman about domestic violence by her husband.

© Japan Today