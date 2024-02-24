Man arrested for assaulting wife after argument over sharing household chores

Police in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 31-year-old wife after they got into an argument about sharing household chores.

According to police, the incident occurred at at around 10:30 p.m. Friday at their home in Yahatanishi Ward, local media reported. The woman told police that she and her husband were arguing when he grabbed her arm, twisted it and shoved her to the floor.

The woman, who was not seriously injured, called police. The man was quoted as saying he lost his temper because his wife had kept pestering him about housework.

According to the police, the woman reported being roughed up by her husband twice before, involving arguments over childcare and living expenses, but declined to file any charges.

