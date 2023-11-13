Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting wife in taxi in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Sunday arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife in the back seat of a taxi.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday as the couple were on their way home after a night out drinking, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the taxi driver told them the man and his wife, also in her 70s, started arguing and that the husband slapped his wife’s face several times.

The driver stopped the taxi and called police. The couple remained in the taxi until police arrived.

Police said that they had been called in the past to deal with trouble between the couple. However, they did not say what the latest argument was about.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

