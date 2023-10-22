Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting woman acquaintance in Kagoshima

KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kagoshima said Sunday they have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 20s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the premises of an apartment building, local media reported.

Police said the suspect, Yuji Nagai, a vocational school student, is accused of yanking the woman’s hair and arm, causing an injury. He also took her smartphone away from her. The woman cried out for help and a passerby called 110.

Police said the couple know each other and quoted Nagai as saying he lost his temper during an argument.

