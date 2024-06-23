 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for assaulting woman after traffic accident in Okayama Prefecture

0 Comments
OKAYAMA

Police in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 25-year-old woman after they were involved in a traffic accident last month.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 a.m. on May 9. Local media reported that Hiroyuki Fujimura, a local government employee, grabbed the woman by both shoulders and shook her, pinning her right leg between the open door and body of her car. The woman suffered an injured knee.

Police said Fujimura has admitted grabbing the woman’s shoulders but denied injuring her.

Police said the incident occurred after the woman's car rear-ended Fujimura's car.

0 Comments
Need some anger management buddy. Being late to your pathetic job is not a big deal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

