Man arrested for assaulting woman and pouring water on police officer

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 36-year-old woman and obstructing a police officer during the performance of his duty by pouring water on him.

According to police, the suspect, Shu Nukaga, whose occupation and address are unknown, was arrested on Aug 16, Sankei Shimbun reported. He has denied injuring the woman, whom he doesn’t know, and said the police officer spilled the water on himself.

Nukaga had been drinking at the izakaya in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 1 a.m. on Aug 16, and was intoxicated. Witnesses said that Nukaga got into an argument with a female acquaintance and hit her, after which she went outside.

Two part-time restaurant employees, including the woman Nukaga is accused of assaulting, went outside to see if Nukaga's acquaintance was OK. While they were outside, Nukaga also came out of the izakaya, and assaulted one of the part-timers, shoving her to the ground, kicking her in the face and fracturing the middle finger of her left hand.

The victim's colleagues managed to restrain Nukaga and called police.

After Nukaga was taken into custody, police said he poured a glass of water over an officer at at Atsugi Police Department, while being questioned about the assault incident.

