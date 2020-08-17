Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for assaulting woman and pouring water on police officer

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 36-year-old woman and obstructing a police officer during the performance of his duty by pouring water on him.

According to police, the suspect, Shu Nukaga, whose occupation and address are unknown, was arrested on Aug 16, Sankei Shimbun reported. He has denied injuring the woman, whom he doesn’t know, and said the police officer spilled the water on himself.

Nukaga had been drinking at the izakaya in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 1 a.m. on Aug 16, and was intoxicated. Witnesses said that Nukaga got into an argument with a female acquaintance and hit her, after which she went outside.

Two part-time restaurant employees, including the woman Nukaga is accused of assaulting, went outside to see if Nukaga's acquaintance was OK. While they were outside, Nukaga also came out of the izakaya, and assaulted one of the part-timers, shoving her to the ground, kicking her in the face and fracturing the middle finger of her left hand.

The victim’s colleagues managed to restrain Nukaga and called police. After he was taken to the police station, he reportedly poured water on the officer questioning him.

After Nukaga was taken into custody, police said he poured a glass of water over an officer at at Atsugi Police Department, while being questioned about the assault incident.

Only in such a safe country does a drunk and disorderly arrest make national news.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

How drunk could this guy be to pour a glass of water on the police officer after getting arrested? And I agree with Reckless; adding that in many other countries, neither the arrest, nor the beating he would have get from the police would not make the national news.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Izakaya open at 1AM. I thought they were to close by 10? All talk (to make the public happy BUT no Action as usual.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

