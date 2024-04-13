Man arrested for assaulting woman as she walks home in Ehime Prefecture

Police in Tobe, Ehime Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion off assaulting a 19-year-old woman as she walked home on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, local media reported. Police said the woman told them she was walking along a street when a man came up behind her, put his hand over her mouth and groped her. She was able to pull his hand away and the man fled. Police said the woman was not injured.

Police said the suspect was arrested after being detained early Saturday morning on a street near where the woman was attacked. Police said he has admitted to the allegation.

