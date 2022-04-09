Man arrested for assaulting woman at apartment building entrance

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 20s outside her apartment in January.

According to police, the incident occurred late on the night of Jan 24, Kyodo News reported. Police said Koichi Tanaka, a part-time worker who lives in Nerima Ward, followed the woman to her apartment in Toshima Ward. As she entered the building, he grabbed her from behind and groped her breasts.

The woman resisted and when Tanaka tried to flee, she grabbed him and suffered a broken finger on her left hand in the scuffle.

The woman told police she did not know Tanaka. Police quoted Tanaka as saying he groped the woman to ease his stress from work.

