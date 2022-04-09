Man arrested for assaulting woman at apartment building entrance

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 20s outside her apartment in January.
According to police, the incident occurred late on the night of Jan 24, Kyodo News reported. Police said Koichi Tanaka, a part-time worker who lives in Nerima Ward, followed the woman to her apartment in Toshima Ward. As she entered the building, he grabbed her from behind and groped her breasts.
The woman resisted and when Tanaka tried to flee, she grabbed him and suffered a broken finger on her left hand in the scuffle.
The woman told police she did not know Tanaka. Police quoted Tanaka as saying he groped the woman to ease his stress from work.© Japan Today
Newgirlintown
This happened to a friend and colleague of mine. When she saw the workplace counselor, (a woman) she was told that it because of what she was wearing and that the attacker was probably a foreigner. Even though the counselor hasn’t seen the guy.
snowymountainhell
In Japan, many crimes usually include “Excuse A, B, or C”: - “Police quoted Tanaka as saying he groped the woman …”
Today’s ‘remorseless admission’ includes Excuse B: “… to ease his stress from work.”
snowymountainhell
The irst edition story reads simply: “…for assaulting”. - Why isn’t it aptly headlined “for sexually assaulting” since that was the most grievous of the reported & admitted crimes,…
…after stalking and injury to another during a criminal act?
TrevorPeace
Somebody should break his fingers. And he should still go to jail.
Stress? My a*s!! He's a coward who can't get a girlfriend. Simple as that. A puke.
snowymountainhell
Hopefully @NewgirlIntown 6:38am you walked your friend to the police yourself and supported her while she reported the sexual assault and also saw to it she pursued and received appropriate mental health counseling. Seems your workplace ‘counselor’ should also be reported to your company’s Human Resources division for a discreet and thorough followup/inquiry before other victim’s are dismissed and further traumatized.
Hiro
I don't see how this kind of action help relieve stress. Having the police go after you is gonna increase the stress. But i guess jail time might help him clear his mind better.
TokyoJoe
When the whole unlikely story was egagerated or entirely fabricated for attention I doubt she did any of those things.