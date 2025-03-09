 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for assaulting woman during argument heard on phone by police

HOKKAIDO

Police in Ishikari City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 44-year-old girlfriend.

The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. Sunday at the woman’s apartment, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the man, who works in the construction industry, is accused of repeatedly hitting the woman’s head with his elbow.

The woman called 110 and police could hear her arguing with the man, asking him, “Why are you hitting me?" The man can be heard saying "Go ahead, call the police.”

Police went to the apartment and arrested the man on the spot. Police said he has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying that he and his girlfriend got into an argument over their relationship.

The woman was not seriously injured.

