 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting woman he was dating

2 Comments
AOMORI

Police in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 20s, whom he was dating.

According to police, the incident occurred on a street on front of a park at around 5 p.m., NTV reported.

Police said Kimisuke Owari, a company employee, is accused of grabbing the woman’s hair and dragging her along the street.

Police responded to a 110 call from a passerby and arrested Owari on the spot.

Police said Owari and the woman were in a relationship, and that she had consulted them twice before about trouble she was having with her boyfriend.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 20s, whom he was dating.

He's too young to become grumpy old men. 20-year-old already working, working straight from high school, it's make sense in Japan if he's blue collar worker.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

had consulted them twice before about trouble she was having with her boyfriend.

Well, there's the problem. She gave him a 3rd chance!

Come on girls. You do not need these losers

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog