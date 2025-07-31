Man arrested for assaulting woman he was dating

Police in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 20s, whom he was dating.
According to police, the incident occurred on a street on front of a park at around 5 p.m., NTV reported.
Police said Kimisuke Owari, a company employee, is accused of grabbing the woman’s hair and dragging her along the street.
Police responded to a 110 call from a passerby and arrested Owari on the spot.
Police said Owari and the woman were in a relationship, and that she had consulted them twice before about trouble she was having with her boyfriend.© Japan Today
sakurasuki
He's too young to become grumpy old men. 20-year-old already working, working straight from high school, it's make sense in Japan if he's blue collar worker.
Mr Kipling
Well, there's the problem. She gave him a 3rd chance!
Come on girls. You do not need these losers