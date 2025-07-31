Man arrested for assaulting woman he was dating

Police in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 20s, whom he was dating.

According to police, the incident occurred on a street on front of a park at around 5 p.m., NTV reported.

Police said Kimisuke Owari, a company employee, is accused of grabbing the woman’s hair and dragging her along the street.

Police responded to a 110 call from a passerby and arrested Owari on the spot.

Police said Owari and the woman were in a relationship, and that she had consulted them twice before about trouble she was having with her boyfriend.

