crime

Man arrested for assaulting woman on Tokyo street

1 Comment
TOKYO

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman after he sexually molested her on a street in Machida, Tokyo, earlier this month.

According to police, at around midnight on May 5, Kazuhiko Hayashi, a temp worker, came up behind the woman, who is in her 30s, as she walked home, and hugged her, Fuji TV reported. The woman told police the man started to grope her breasts and when she resisted, he repeatedly hit her in the face and fled.

The woman suffered bruises to her face.

Footage taken from a street surveillance camera outside a nearby convenience store showed Hayashi following the woman.

Police said Hayashi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “When she resisted, I hit her face several times with my fists.” 

Two similar incidents occurred in April in the same area and police are questioning Hayashi about his involvement in those cases.

1 Comment
One worse than a sleaze bag - a scum bag.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

