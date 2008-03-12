Man arrested for assaulting woman with knife in Saitama

Mar. 12 11:57 am JST 0 Comments

SAITAMA -- Police on Wednesday arrested a man for assaulting a woman with a knife on the street in Midori Ward, Saitama Prefecture. The victim was stabbed in the chest and had her ribs broken trying to ward off her attacker.

Takuya Soga, 25, was arrested for allegedly assaulting the female college student, 21, with a 8-centimeter-long knife on the street around 12:15 a.m. The suspect was arrested an hour and a half later at a site about one kilometer away from the crime scene. He admits the allegation, police said.

