Man arrested for assaulting worker at beef bowl restaurant

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting a 22-year-old worker at a gyudon (beef bowl) restaurant.

Police said Shigetaka Hasegawa, whose address is unknown, is accused of hitting the worker on the head at the eatery in Shimogyo Ward between 6:25 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the trouble started when the employee asked Hasegawa to pay for his food at the register, and was told, “Why don’t you check inside my wallet?”

Hasegawa handed his wallet to the worker who proceeded to check inside for money. The worker said Hasegawa only had a couple of ten yen coins in his possession.

Hasegawa then claimed he was suffering a severe pain in his neck and asked the employee to call him an ambulance. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they determined that Hasegawa didn’t require medical attention and left.

It was then that Hasegawa began hitting the work on the head, according to witnesses.

Another employee called police. Hasegawa was quoted as saying the worker had a bad attitude.

© Japan Today