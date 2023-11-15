Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting worker at beef bowl restaurant

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting a 22-year-old worker at a gyudon (beef bowl) restaurant.

Police said Shigetaka Hasegawa, whose address is unknown, is accused of hitting the worker on the head at the eatery in Shimogyo Ward between 6:25 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the trouble started when the employee asked Hasegawa to pay for his food at the register, and was told, “Why don’t you check inside my wallet?” 

Hasegawa handed his wallet to the worker who proceeded to check inside for money. The worker said Hasegawa only had a couple of ten yen coins in his possession.

Hasegawa then claimed he was suffering a severe pain in his neck and asked the employee to call him an ambulance. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they determined that Hasegawa didn’t require medical attention and left. 

It was then that Hasegawa began hitting the work on the head, according to witnesses.

Another employee called police. Hasegawa was quoted as saying the worker had a bad attitude.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Simple Tips For Saving Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 13 – 19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Oita Prefectural Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

Bayside Place Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Oni no Shitaburui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Guide to Shimokitazawa’s Dining and Shopping Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Dutch Slope

GaijinPot Travel

Kei Hirata Is Inspiring The Next Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Modern Japanese Monsters and Their Folklore Equivalents

GaijinPot Blog