Man arrested for assaulting worker over noise caused by snow removal machine

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a worker using a snow removal machine outside the apartment where he lives.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in front of the apartment building, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

The suspect, a company employee, came out of his apartment and complained to the worker, a man in his 50s, who was using heavy machinery to clear snow for a company he was contracted to work for, that the machine was too loud. He asked the worker to stop and after an argument, he punched the worker in the stomach.

The victim, who was not seriously injured, called 110 to report the incident. Police quoted the suspect as saying he had been irritated by the noise of the machine.

Otaru received about 74 cms of snow on Friday, the local weather bureau reported.

