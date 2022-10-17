Man arrested for assisting junior high school girl to commit suicide

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assisted suicide after a junior high school student jumped to her death from a bridge in Sagamihara City. The girl’s body was found in a river near Lake Sagami on Sept 29.

According to police, the suspect, Yuya Nozaki, is a company employee living in Saitama City. Kyodo News quoted police as saying that Nozaki and the girl, who lived in Yokohama, became acquainted on a social networking site where people post comments hinting at having suicidal thoughts.

Police said that Nozaki is believed to have met the girl in Saitama on Sept 20. On the night of Sept 23, he drove her to the mountains in Sagamihara City’s Midori Ward, where she apparently jumped from a bridge.

The girl’s parents reported her missing on Sept 21 and police said they had found street surveillance camera footage of she and Nozaki together. Police said Nozaki has admitted suggesting to the girl how to take her own life.

Nozaki was initially arrested on Sept 27 on suspicion of kidnapping a minor and was charged with assisted suicide on Monday. They also found messages that he and the girl had exchanged on social media.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today