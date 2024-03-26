Man arrested for attacking former high school classmate and stealing her smartphone

Police in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbery resulting in bodily injury after he assaulted a former female classmate from high school and stole her smartphone.

According to police reports, Hayato Furuta, a resident of Ikoma in Nara Prefecture, allegedly threatened the 22-year-old woman with a knife before stealing her smartphone on the street between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Furuta choked the woman before threatening to kill her. After yanking her to the ground, he stole her smartphone (worth 130,000 yen). The victim suffered bruises to her head during the attack.

Police said the woman was attacked by Furuta while she was walking home alone and that Furuta may have been stalking her.

