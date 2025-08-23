Man arrested for attacking two women with hammer to undergo psychiatric tests for 3 months

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has decided to have a 21-year-old man arrested for attacking two women with a hammer undergo psychiatric tests for three months to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on July 30 at a house in Edogawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Yoshito Dekura, of unknown occupation, is accused of attacking one woman in her 70s and the other in her 50s, while they were visiting a relative, a woman in her 20s who lives in the house. She was on the second floor at the time of the attack.

According to police, when the intercom rang, the older woman answered the door. She told police that a man forced his way in and hit her multiple times on the head and shoulder with a hammer. The second woman came to see what was going on and was also attacked.

The woman on the second floor heard the screams, and went downstairs but the intruder had fled.

The victims were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said security camera footage showed Dekura near the house at the time of the incident. Notes hinting at suicide were found in his home which is about 250 meters from the crime scene.

Police said Dekura has denied the allegation, and quoted him as saying, “I have absolutely no recollection of this.”

Police said Dekura attended the same elementary and junior high school as the woman in her 20s who lived in the house, and he reportedly mentioned her name while at the house.

© Japan Today