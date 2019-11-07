Man arrested for attempted arson at municipal office in western Japan

A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to set fire to a municipal office in the western Japan city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, police said.

Shigeru Mori set fire to a newspaper after pouring kerosene at the entrance of the city hall. There were no injuries as the fire was quickly put out by an official with an extinguisher, they said.

Mori had aroused suspicion earlier in the day when he appeared on the building's second floor holding a plastic container, local authorities said.

When questioned by a member of staff, Mori said there was kerosene in the container and added he wanted to "cause trouble," according to the local authorities. Mori left after the member of staff told him to go, they said.

Mori then proceeded to the first floor where he attempted to set fire to the entrance. He fled on a bicycle and was later arrested at his home.

Mori was released from prison recently following a conviction for threatening behavior after he took a container of kerosene to the city hall and struck the floor with a hammer in July last year, according to the police.

© KYODO