Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted arson at municipal office in western Japan

0 Comments
KOBE

A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to set fire to a municipal office in the western Japan city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, police said.

Shigeru Mori set fire to a newspaper after pouring kerosene at the entrance of the city hall. There were no injuries as the fire was quickly put out by an official with an extinguisher, they said.

Mori had aroused suspicion earlier in the day when he appeared on the building's second floor holding a plastic container, local authorities said.

When questioned by a member of staff, Mori said there was kerosene in the container and added he wanted to "cause trouble," according to the local authorities. Mori left after the member of staff told him to go, they said.

Mori then proceeded to the first floor where he attempted to set fire to the entrance. He fled on a bicycle and was later arrested at his home.

Mori was released from prison recently following a conviction for threatening behavior after he took a container of kerosene to the city hall and struck the floor with a hammer in July last year, according to the police.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s 5 Best Vegan Dessert Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Yamadera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Unique Things I Found While Thrifting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel