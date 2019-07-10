Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Oita Pref

1 Comment
BEPPU, Oita

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank in Beppu, Oita Prefecture.

According to police, Akira Kato, who works as a security guard, entered the Ishigaki branch of the Oita Bank at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He threatened the teller with a knife and demanded money.

However, the teller refused and triggered an alarm, at which point Kato fled from the bank, empty-handed.

About 170 police were mobilized and Kato was picked up at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Please don't tell me he went to the same bank where he was employed to do that crap that would be stupid

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

LGBT

Shinjuku Building

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Top 5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You Need This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

7Pay Shut Down After $500,000 Is Stolen From Users

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Festivals

Kanamara Penis Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Soft and Chewy Sudachi (Japanese Baby Lime) Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tenki No Ko (Weathering with You): The Story, Themes, and Music Revealed So Far

GaijinPot Blog