Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Oita Pref

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank in Beppu, Oita Prefecture.
According to police, Akira Kato, who works as a security guard, entered the Ishigaki branch of the Oita Bank at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He threatened the teller with a knife and demanded money.
However, the teller refused and triggered an alarm, at which point Kato fled from the bank, empty-handed.
About 170 police were mobilized and Kato was picked up at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.© Japan Today
sensei258
Please don't tell me he went to the same bank where he was employed to do that crap that would be stupid