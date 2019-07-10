Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Oita Pref

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank in Beppu, Oita Prefecture.

According to police, Akira Kato, who works as a security guard, entered the Ishigaki branch of the Oita Bank at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He threatened the teller with a knife and demanded money.

However, the teller refused and triggered an alarm, at which point Kato fled from the bank, empty-handed.

About 170 police were mobilized and Kato was picked up at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

