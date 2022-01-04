Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Sapporo on Tuesday.

According to police, Shoyo Wakabayashi, a self-professed construction industry worker, entered a branch of Hokuriku Bank in Toyohira Ward at around 11 a.m., Fuji TV reported. He gave a bank clerk a handwritten note that read, “Prepare 10 million yen. I have a knife.”

However, the employee active a silent alarm and police rushed to the scene and apprehended Wakabayashi. There were no other customers in the bank at the time, and no bank employees were injured.

Police quoted Wakabayashi as saying, “I needed a large sum of money.”

