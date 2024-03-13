Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 57-year-old man on on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank.

The incident occurred at a round 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Mizuho Bank branch near JR Kameido Station in Koto Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said Kazuto Inaba, a company employee from Edogawa Ward, entered the bank and pointed what looked like a handgun at an employee at the information desk and demanded that he get him money.

Police responded to an emergency call from the bank and detained Inaba at the bank. The gun was a toy model, police said.

Police said Inaba told them he needed 500 million yen to pay off his debts.

There were several customers in the bank at the time but no one was injured.

