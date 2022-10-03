Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of school girl in Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA

Police in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kidnap an elementary school girl.

According to police, Hiroya Mizobata, a company employee, is accused of attempting to kidnap the girl on Monday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the girl, whose age hasn’t been released, was commuting to school on foot when Mizobata grabbed her hand and tried to drag her away with him. 

When the girl resisted, Mizobata fled the scene on a bicycle. The girl ran home and told her mother who contacted police. The girl suffered a slight injury to her wrist, police said.

Police said they identified Mizobata after reviewing street surveillance footage from the crime scene. They said Mizobata has denied the charge.

Good job japan, as usual.

Better Get that sexual predators list up and start making actual arrests with jail time. Get into the 21st century for once.

What do cops do all day anyway? I mean besides take up skirt pics, sleep and fornicate in the office?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

