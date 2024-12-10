 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder after he drives off with police officer on bonnet of his car

0 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka police have arrested a 44-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after he drove his car with a 33-year-old police sergeant on the bonnet.

Police said Keiju Nakasaka, who lives in Kobe, is accused of attempting to kill the police officer on the afternoon of November 27 in the parking lot of a convenience store in Toyonaka City, Osaka Prefecture, NTV reported.

After police received a report of drunk driving, the officer went to the parking lot to question the driver. Another man was in the front passenger seat.

When the police officer asked the driver to get out of the car, he started to pull away and the officer jumped onto the bonnet. The car proceeded for about 220 meters with the sergeant on the bonnet. When he pointed his gun at the driver and shouted at him to stop, the vehicle stopped and the two passengers got out and fled.

On November 29, Osaka police arrested Masanori Matsuda, 50, from Toyonaka City, who was in the passenger seat, and on Monday, Nakasaka was picked up.

The sergeant suffered minor injuries to his right leg.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

