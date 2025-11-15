Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting woman multiple times with hammer

Police in Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a woman in her 40s on the head multiple times with a hammer-like object in his apartment.

According to police, Noboru Ogawa, whose occupation is unknown and who lives in an apartment building in front of Hiro Station, lured the woman who was in the common area of ​​the building to his apartment at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Chugoku Shimbun reported.

Once they were in the apartment, Ogawa allegedly hit the woman several times on the head with what appeared to be a hammer.

The woman escaped and called for help from another tenant. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the woman told them she didn’t know Ogawa.

During police questioning, Ogawa was quoted as saying, "It's true that I hit her with the hammer, but I didn't intend to kill her."

