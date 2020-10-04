Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder after setting common-law wife on fire

3 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he poured oil on his 44-year-old common-law wife and then ignited it.

According to police, Makoto Toriumi, a construction worker, has admitted to the charge but denied any intent to kill, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police quoted him as saying he lost his temper after he and the victim had an argument.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Toriumi is accused of pouring oil from a polyethylene container on the victim and igniting it with a lighter. Immediately after, Toriumi called 119 and said a woman had been scalded after spilling a pot of boiling water on herself while cooking in the kitchen.

When an ambulance arrived, emergency services personnel noticed the woman had burns on her back as well well as chest, at which point Toriumi admitted what he had done.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remained unconscious on Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
According to police, Makoto Toriumi, a construction worker, has admitted to the charge but denied any intent to kill, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police quoted him as saying he lost his temper after he and the victim had an argument.

You really have be a special brand of evil to commit acts like this, he could've at least walked it off or kicked her out for the time being.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It doesn’t matter if he denies intent to kill because a reasonable person would know that such actions would likely lead to death.

Japanese dude’s seem to have huge issue with losing their temper. Is it because they don’t have a healthy outlet for dealing with frustration? Just eat it and eat it until they blow their tops.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

You know if at 1.10am,there was alcohol involved.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

