Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing colleague at sushi restaurant

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his male colleague at a sushi restaurant where they both work in Yokohama on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after noon in the restaurant in Kohoku Ward. Police said Hirotaka Kokubo stabbed his 21-year-old colleague in the abdomen with a knife with a 26-centimeter-long blade, Fuji TV reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in a stable condition on Wednesday.

After the stabbing, a customer placed an emergency phone call to police.

According to reports, Kokubo got into a heated argument with his colleague and became enraged when the victim punched him.

