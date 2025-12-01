Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing incident in Oita

Police in Oita City have arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed another man in his 50s in a building.

According to police, the suspect is accused of attempting to kill the man by stabbing him in the chest with a knife in a second-floor hallway of a building at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, NTV reported. A third person called police.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the allegation.

The incident occurred in a building housing several restaurants and bars. The two men had been drinking, police said.

