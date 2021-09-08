Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing mother on Kobe street

KOBE

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old mother in Kobe last week. Police said the man then tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 9 p.m. on Sept 2 and said a man and a woman were lying on a street in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the two, Moemi Kawasaki and her son Shuhei, on the street outside their home. They were lying about three meters apart.

Police said Shuhei had been stabbed in the neck and his mother had several stab wounds in her back. She also had a cord tightly wound around her neck as if someone had tried to strangle her, police said.

A blood-stained knife was found near Shuhei.

Both were taken to hospital where police spoke with them on Tuesday. Police said Moemi told them her son had tried to kill her. Police arrested Shehei late Tuesday. However, they said he has denied the charge.

